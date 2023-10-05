Grayling, Hope&Glory, Red Havas, Finn Partners – Agency bosses on mandated in-office working
Following Publicis Groupe’s announcement that all employees will be required to return to the office three days a week, PRWeek speaks to agency bosses about their working model, and they give their views on mandating in-office workdays.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>