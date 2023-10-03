Becoming fluent in PR speak

Learning the language of PR can help create trust between coworkers and further your career, says Ketchum account supervisor Becky Want.

No one warned me about how much corporate jargon there is in PR.

Week one at my first PR gig was a blur of acronyms and corporate colloquialisms. At that time, I couldn’t define, nor differentiate, the “OOOs” and the “OOPs” from the “R&Rs” and the “AIs.”

It blew my mind that, despite my extensive comms studies, I had to learn what felt like an entirely new language to communicate with my coworkers — not to mention my clients.

To excel in the PR industry, I needed to learn the language.

My first few weeks on the job, I listened to every call, creating a list of new terms, acronyms and expressions in a Word document. I “pinged” other junior staff as my lifeline, swapping notes on the meanings of “blue sky thinking” and debating who or what made up a “Tiger Team.”

As week one rolled into week two, I observed that no matter the level, industry or specialty, all of my colleagues had added bits and pieces of corporate speak to their lexicon. But as my corporate vocabulary expanded, so did my awareness that everyone in the PR field has their own preferences when it comes to using, or rejecting, corporate lingo.

For some, flowery phrases like “landing the plane” or “righting the ship” are too cliché. To others, this rugged language conveys an air of expertise. For some, corporate speak covers up knowledge gaps, while others view it as an indicator of experience and “time spent around the block.”

No matter what your personal opinions are about its benefits and drawbacks, being able to decipher, interpret and appropriately adopt jargon is key to finding success in PR.

As an account supervisor, I need to decipher client requests to be an effective counselor.

And equally important to correctly interpreting jargon is understanding how to appropriately use it. This requires an element of emotional intelligence to determine how you will be perceived. That, and the ability to empathize with your clients, is where we as PR pros provide our value.

These skills are critical for everyone in the industry, regardless of level.

My curiosity and desire to understand PR speak led to my own fluency. As my vocabulary grew, so did my confidence liaising with coworkers and clients. We could more easily relate to one another, finding common ground through mutual understanding.

That mutual understanding evolved into trust. Suddenly, I was viewed as someone who “got it.” I was “in the know.” My point of view was respected and my counsel was sought after. As my professional reputation developed, I was offered more responsibilities and recognized with promotions.

All that said, there are still phrases I deem off limits; I can’t say “reinvent the wheel” with a straight face. But I do strongly believe that as professional communicators, we need to understand and use corporate jargon to effectively do our job.

So the next time you’re not sure what that jargon-y phrase means, circle back with your manager — or, if you prefer, we can sync offline.

Becky Want is an account supervisor at Ketchum.