What’s next for John Lewis and its comms approach?
The news that Dame Sharon White is to step down next year, after her five-year term as chair of the John Lewis Partnership, puts a fixed date on the end of a tricky, and at some points controversial, stint in the top job.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>