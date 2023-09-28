Mirror and Express publisher denies Synapse mandate claims
Reach plc, publisher of The Mirror, Express and Daily Star, has denied claims by PRs that it has instructed its journalists to use the new pitching platform Synapse and avoid PR mailing lists.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>