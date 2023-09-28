As the Gulf region strides confidently towards becoming more outward-facing and communicative, PRWeek brought together a panel of experts from ASDA'A BCW, Emirates Airlines and Quartz Saudi Arabia to explore the exciting possibilities for brands and communicators in the region.
The world’s eyes are on MENA
Sunil John, BCW’s president — MENA and founder of ASDA’A BCW, said PR in the region is now worth $1bn and predicted the value would likely double by 2030.
Increased activity from corporations establishing themselves in the region, growing national enterprises such as Emirates expanding globally, and international events including the recent FIFA World Cup Qatar and the upcoming COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in the UAE, have boosted demand for PR.
“There will be 140 heads of state coming to Dubai for COP28 with more than 70,000 attendees. So, the region will be at the centre of attraction this year,” said John.
Clients are increasingly looking for an integrated service covering areas such as digital and ESG where bridging the say-do gap is a challenge for companies, he added.
Regional reinvention
Khaled Almaeena, managing partner of Quartz Saudi Arabia, former editor-in-chief of Arab News and Saudi Gazette, and media and political analyst Saudi Arabia, said that as the region reinvented itself, communications strategies were becoming more sophisticated.
PR is playing an important role in shifting perceptions of Saudi Arabia at a time when it is becoming more assertive at a global level and massive infrastructure projects such as The Line megacity are in development.
“That image of being meek and not answering back is gone. We do respond and for this you need top quality PR professionals,” said Almaeena. “I’m truly optimistic about what’s going to happen in the next two or three years.”
There is also a growing respect for PR as a discipline within the Gulf region, something that hasn’t always been the case, he added.
“The authorities in the Gulf have realised the value of a true modern scientific, digital type of PR and they are taking it seriously after years of neglect and looking down upon PR.”
Talent and culture
As communication strategies become more sophisticated and complex, the requirements for PR professionals are also changing.
While MENA continues to attract global PR talent there is a drive to combine these human assets with locally developed professionals who understand the culture and nuances of the region.
“Programmes must have the right cultural context because the region operates in unique and sometimes complex ways, and for PR and communications professionals to understand that, you have to live here and understand the regional sensitivities,” explained John.
Valerie Tan, VP of corporate communications, Emirates Airlines, added that the sheer amount of economic activity across the region meant that comms are in huge demand, given the complexity of issues such as data privacy and ESG. She also backed a twin track approach of bringing in international expertise while nurturing homegrown talent to handle the boom in business.
“This huge regional economic agenda has seen a lot of changes to policies which are helping to grow the talent pool. For instance, the UAE has the golden visa for freelancers, so it’s a very exciting time to be in the region as a communicator,” said Tan.
A data-driven approach
A youthful population that is technologically savvy is another consideration for communicators. About 60% of the population is under 30, compared to an OECD average of 36%.
In a fragmented media landscape, brands need to be data-driven in order to achieve cut through.
“Our audiences are in their digital echo chambers consuming their own content, so it’s harder and harder for communicators to land our message at scale efficiently. Emirates has more than 50 PR agencies on its roster to help make sure that we are landing our messages in the best and most culturally appropriate way around the world,” said Tan.
Yet, Tan believes that better, bespoke martech tools are needed for the Arab world.
“Whether it’s listening, or analytics or creative production or databases and distribution, a lot of the big solutions are developed for a European or American audience. It would be great to have more tools for the practitioners in this region,” she said.
The personal touch
As in other sectors, AI is an increasingly intriguing tool for comms, but one that will need to be used judiciously.
“It will be a game changer for communications and PR – smarter, quicker and more efficient for routine stuff but also playing a role in brand protection by helping to root out false narratives. PR should embrace it, but it will never replace the human touch,” said John.
Almaeena agreed that Middle Eastern culture prized the personal touch. “People love to have a human at the other end within public relations. They will take AI solutions but in Saudi Arabia there will be somebody you can discuss your plans with and then they can use the tools.”
As the demand for integrated services, local expertise, data-driven approaches and the human touch in PR continues to rise, the panel wrapped up the discussion by reaffirming the immense potential for both practitioners and brands in this vibrant and ever-evolving communications landscape. John concluded: “This part of the world is probably the only one showing growth, so I think the Middle East region is a source of good news for the PR industry.”
The panel discussion was recorded on 15 September 2023.