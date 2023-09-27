-Antony Cousins, executive director of AI strategy, Cision
While the abject fear many PR pros felt about AI’s potential to replace them has dissipated, nervousness and uncertaintyare still palpable. Questions about where communicators “fit in” to this new AI-driven world are still asked with regularity.
In this conversation, Cision’s Antony Cousins, executive director of AI strategy, not only provides resounding reassurance, but tactical advice for PR pros to thrive in this new reality.
He clearly highlights the vast potential for AI to boost content. But while he cautions PR pros to be mindful of the bias that AI can bring to the information it produces, he also reminds communicators of the following:
“You still have to own the content you produce, even with AI,” says Cousins, who in addition to his role at Cision also serves as the Tech Hub chair for AMEC (International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication).
When the conversation turned to ethics, he brought up a responsibility that PR pros have that very few have mentioned previously. Communicators use a lot of creative-industry providers. If AI automates PR work, which it will, that could very well eliminate jobs. PR pros, stresses Cousins, have an ethical responsibility to support those processes and the people who are crucial to them.
AI is here to stay, but so are communicators. This podcast will inspire you to do your part to ensure the relationship is beneficial to all.