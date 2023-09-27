Many communicators spend a ton of money on press release distribution, where even one press release can cost $1,000 or more. Often, we ask ourselves, “To what end?” and, “Is it possible to reach all of my key audiences without overpaying?”
There is no shortage of (expensive) press release distribution services out there. This is where press release distribution 2.0 comes in — a world where communicators get unique and superior distribution with dynamic reports to show their C-Suite, at a fraction of the cost.
Enter EIN Presswire. “With 14 years in global distribution, EIN Presswire is unique in many ways, including its distribution network and pricing. Not only is it the best distribution choice for small and medium-sized businesses with limited budgets, but it’s also the best option for global brands,” said David Rothstein, CEO of EIN Presswire’s parent company Newsmatics.
How is EIN Presswire different?
1. Unparalleled distribution network and reporting
Where do most people, including journalists and influencers, look for news? They typically first go to search engines, and EIN Presswire’s press releases are placed and easily found there. EIN Presswire also has a vast network of media outlets, journalists, bloggers and online platforms spanning the globe. EIN Presswire’s distribution includes placements on leading global publications, TV and radio sites, with a potential of 175 million-plus unique monthly visitors, as well as inclusion in leading news aggregation and research tool sites including Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, MuckRack and more. Not to mention indexing on major search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing. Customers have the ability to target specific countries and industry verticals.
Additionally, EIN Presswire posts news releases to nearly 4,000 proprietary publications, organized by geographic location, industry and subject, via Affinity Group Publishing. By harnessing this network, EIN Presswire ensures that its customers’ press releases reach the right audiences, maximizing exposure and impact. Every user also receives a detailed distribution report allowing them to verify and demonstrate results.
2. Highly competitive pricing with tailored packages
Why spend thousands on a press release? Businesses of all sizes, as well as public relations agencies, can benefit from EIN Presswire’s cost-effective packages. EIN Presswire keeps costs low through modern and efficient online tools.
3. First-class customer service
Clients deserve superior customer service. At EIN Presswire, that means the ability to quickly speak with an experienced customer representative that cares. Customers are not put on hold, passed around or pushed to press lots of buttons to speak with someone. EIN Presswire representatives cater to clients’ unique needs, offering expert guidance, timely responses and solutions that exceed expectations. Having teams located in both the U.S. and Europe provides EIN Presswire with the flexibility to handle calls across all time zones.
4. Serving a diverse clientele
From multinational corporations to grassroots organizations around the world, EIN Presswire caters to a wide range of clients with a variety of communication outreach needs and objectives. Regardless of the type or size of the organization or company, EIN Presswire gets its news to the right audiences.
5. Part of the Newsmatics brand
EIN Presswire is more than just a press release distribution service; it is an integral part of the Newsmatics brand. Newsmatics is a forward-thinking news tech company focused on combating propaganda and misinformation through its Perspectify website and filling news deserts that plague today’s media landscape via its Affinity Group Publishing.
Take our press release distribution 2.0 for a test drive with your next press release to achieve superior results, reach and value.
Jeremy Fields is VP of corporate development for Newsmatics, the parent company of EIN Presswire.