Making the switch from ExxonMobil to sustainable energy and manufacturing

Sustainability comms is messy, but necessary, as more companies embrace environmental stewardship and social justice, says Crest Industries’ Sarah LaBorde.

For decades, sustainability, environmentalism or any green movement seemed like the enemy of the energy and manufacturing sectors. Public perception of these industries often stemmed from overly corporate responses that swept things under the rug, denied criticisms or defaulted to “no comment.” Thankfully, that way of thinking has changed as new generations step into leadership roles and sustainability emerges as a crucial issue for Gen Z.

We grew up with technology that gives unprecedented access to information. We’ve seen data that has sparked global conversations about sustainability, climate change and other environmental, social and political issues. Consequently, sustainability has become a central concern as we recognize that our future depends on finding responsible solutions to age-old problems.

I began my career in 2020 at ExxonMobil. As you can imagine, it was a chaotic time and not the place you’d expect a PR practitioner turned sustainability manager to start. But my time at the company sparked my interest in creating a culture where people truly come first — not just those here today, but the generations coming after us. And I am not alone in that mentality.

I transitioned to a role in community relations at Crest Industries, an operating company that supports design and manufacturing firms in helping expand America’s energy infrastructure. Our industry was aware of trends toward sustainable manufacturing, but it was lagging in valuing and joining that transition.

Many of these sustainability policies and expectations constantly change, and sometimes it can feel like you’re wading through a soup of reporting agencies, regulations and interest groups.

The good news is that communicators don’t work alone.

Sustainability, at its core, is a collaborative effort. One key thing I learned during my summer at ExxonMobil was that corporate responsibility requires teamwork to make progress. The public and government affairs team had to work closely with leadership, operations, safety, health and environment teams, legal and a plethora of other groups to create and execute strategies to achieve our common goals. Sometimes that collaboration was messy, and we had to revise, readjust and redirect our efforts.

When I transitioned to the sustainability team at Crest Industries, I quickly learned that you have to embrace the messiness that comes with collaboration. I was challenged to ask questions, experiment, fail and grow together with my team alongside our senior executives.

Corporate responsibility became my passion and purpose as a young professional. I show more established professionals that sustainability efforts, both big and small, are about more than just saving the turtles. They also make our team stand out in project markets, in recruiting and in the eyes of the communities we serve. These efforts help us to maintain our license to operate and are vital for our future as a company and an industry.

Social and environmental responsibility are becoming vital to the success of businesses across the country. Customers, communities and employees are looking for organizations with a deep commitment to sustainability because, to us, it is a pathway to a more equitable and resilient future where environmental stewardship, social justice and economic success go hand in hand. I am excited to do my part to ensure we build that future together.

Sarah LaBorde is a comms and sustainability manager at Crest Industries.