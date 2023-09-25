Brand Film Awards EMEA 2024 opens for entries

Brand Film Awards EMEA, the awards scheme from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates the best brand storytelling on film, is now open for entries for the 2024 event.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.

The Brand Film Awards scheme is now in its eighth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.

A new category for 2024 is Best Short-Cut, recognising the best film lasting no more than 15 seconds. There are three post-production categories this year, focused on different elements of expertise.

The judges confirmed so far are:

Ben Forder, executive director and head of video, That Lot

Rajet Gamhiouen, group head of new business, MSQ

Ruth Holland, executive producer, BBC Studios

Abigail Howson, VP, YouTube, at Jellyfish

Matthew Peltier, head of film, Brands2Life

Dan Ruttley, executive producer, Feed Films

The ‘early bird’ deadline for entries is Thursday 30 November 2023, with a standard deadline of Thursday 25 January 2024. The shortlist will be announced on Thursday 29 February 2024. The results will be announced at a live event on Tuesday 23 April featuring a cinematic showcase.

Full list of categories