PRDecoded: Five reasons you need to attend

From an incredible lineup of speakers to topical conversations of great import to brands and their communicators, PRWeek’s annual conference has so much for so many.

PRDecoded, PRWeek’s annual conference, will be returning to Chicago on October 11 and 12. This year’s theme, Purpose+, truly captures the all-encompassing content this sixth annual event will cover. Of course, the topic of purpose will be heavily featured. And as that conversation is advanced, myriad sessions will be devoted to similarly crucial topics to the PR industry, all the brands it represents and the audiences it engages.

You can click here to register for PRDecoded.

Read below for five reasons you will want to attend.

1. A pair of powerful keynotes. Aflac CEO Dan Amos kicks off the first day. Renowned Gen-Z activist and PRWeek’s 2019 Communicator of the Year David Hogg opens up Day 2.

2. An inspiring, engaging experience. The entire agenda will inspire. Audience engagement will be part of it all. This will be highlighted as PRWeek Hall of Famer and Conagra CCO Jon Harris leads the Interactive Icebreaker on Day 1.

3. A bounty of brilliant brands. AbbVie. Aflac. Allbirds. Bristol Myers Squibb. City of Hope. Conagra. Danone. Domino’s Pizza. Kroger. Land O’Lakes. Levi Strauss. McDonald’s. NBCUniversal Telemundo. Nike. Panera Bread. Papa Johns. Patagonia. Southwest Airlines. United Airlines. Leaders from all of them — and more — will be on the PRDecoded stage.

4. A major PLUS. While purpose will be a key theme throughout the event, the agenda includes so much more. Artificial intelligence will be prominently featured, as well. Other topics of focus will include diversity, equity and inclusion, engaging Gen Z and workplace culture.

5. The best of the best — and then some. On top of the packed agenda that will feature some of PR’s very best minds, the fifth annual Purpose Awards will recognize campaigns, organizations and individuals who are practicing and epitomizing what PRDecoded is preaching.

Click here to make sure you don’t miss this can’t-miss event, PRDecoded: Purpose+.