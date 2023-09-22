Verizon Business comms head Ben Trounson joins Daikin US

Trounson will serve as VP of communications for the air conditioning and refrigeration company.

NEW YORK: Former Verizon Business VP and head of communications Ben Trounson has joined Daikin U.S. Corporation as VP of communications.

He began in the role in September, according to his LinkedIn profile. Daikin is a Japanese multinational company specializing in providing air conditioning solutions for residential, commercial and industrial spaces.

In a LinkedIn post, Trounson announced his new title and explained that he is excited to “be part of the continued growth and story ahead for one of the world’s largest heating, air conditioning and sustainable technology companies.”

Trounson could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Previously, Trounson worked at Verizon Business, starting in May 2022. Verizon Business is a division of Verizon Communications that provides services and products for Verizon’s global business and government clients. The division is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Prior to Verizon, he served as VP and head of international corporate affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb; and he worked in various roles at Tata Consultancy Services, most recently as head of corporate communications for global markets.

Trounson is also a veteran of the agency world, having worked at Finn Partners, Hill+Knowlton and Ketchum.

Daikin U.S. Corporation is part of Daikin North America with 20,000 employees across the country. The company is headquartered in New York.

Daikin brands include Daikin Homeowners, Daikin Professionals, Daikin Applied, Goodman, Amana-brand, Daikin America, AAF Flanders, Quietflex, AHT Cooling Systems and All World Machinery Supply.