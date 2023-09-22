Learn how artificial intelligence can power your public relations strategy!
In our on-demand webinar, hear from Garland Harwood, cofounder and communications strategist at Confidant; Michael Kaye, head of brand marketing and communications at Archer/OkCupid; and Kelly Byrd Marín, senior director of product marketing at Notified, as they answer your burning AI questions and share tangible tips and best practices across:
• Written and visual content
• Prompt writing
• Media relations
Building the Bond Between AI and PR
Generative AI has become a game-changer across industries. PR pros are excited about the possibilities, but many show hesitancy to dive in and use AI tools to their full potential.
Case in point: In a recent Notified/PRWeek survey of in-house and agency leaders, content creation was identified as the No. 1 way in which AI could be most useful. However, the majority of respondents said they aren’t devoting enough time and effort in learning how to get the most out of generative AI tools.
And that’s where our webinar comes in! You’ll learn:
• How to Use AI for Written and Visual Content — Learn specific ways you can use AI to create better written and visual content, including how AI can help with press releases, blog posts, emails and more.
• How to Write Better AI Prompts — Our panel provides expert counsel and shares best practices to help guide you.
• How to Use AI for Media Relations — Our panel spent time discussing the latest insights.
Watch now — and feel free to share with your colleagues!