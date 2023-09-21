Fleetwood Strategy names first MD as founders launch election advisory firm
Fleetwood Strategy, the global strategic comms and advisory firm, has announced the appointment of its first managing director and the creation of a new company advising political parties on how to win elections.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>