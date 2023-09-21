‘All we need is money, not access to mental health apps’ – what staff incentives do Gen Z value?

More than two-thirds of Gen Z PR and comms professionals listed training and career development as ‘extremely important’ to the workplace environment – that’s according to new data from PRWeek UK.

by Siobhan Holt

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

US and Asia
subscriptions@prweek.com
+001 (800) 558-1708

UK & Europe
support@prweek.com
+44 (0)20 8267 8121

Register

Don't have an account? Complete easy registration and receive:

  • Limited Article Views (Excludes Subscriber Only Content)
  • Select Newsletters (Excludes Subscriber Only Bulletins)

Register Now

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Limited number of free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe to The Knowledge

To receive full access to PRWeek's content subscribe today and receive:

  • Unrestricted access to all The Information and The Knowledge content
  • Access to the new PRWeek Data Hub
  • Exclusive access to in-depth reports including the Top 150 UK PR Consultancies Report, Industry Awards Rankings, Industry Salaries Report, and more

Subscribe

Subscribe

To receive full access to PRWeek's content subscribe today and receive:

  • Unrestricted individual access to prweek.com
  • Breaking news and industry updates via PRWeek Daily News bulletin
  • Exclusive access to Agency Business Report, annual Salary Survey, Power List, 40 Under 40, & Best Places to Work, and more

Subscribe Options

Get team access to PRWeek

Access data-led insights including:

  • Analysis and growth forecast of the UK’s most significant consultancies
  • Track salary levels in comms and PR roles across every seniority and region in the UK
  • Unlimited access to all of PRWeek’s in-depth investigations and industry-defining reports

Enquire today

Need to activate your subscription?

Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>

Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>

Need to activate your Subscription

Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>

 UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further