Russell Brand and PR agency part ways
PR agency MBC has parted ways with comedian and actor Russell Brand after allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse were made against him in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>