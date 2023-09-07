‘It’s no use saying smart-casual’ – call for inclusive dress codes in industry
Unclear dress codes are causing confusion and feelings of disadvantage among job seekers, particularly for those from under-represented groups. That’s according to new research from Creative Access, which reflects on the issue in relation to the comms industry.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>