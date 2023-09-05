Gen Zeitgeist: What we want from you

As summer comes to an end and we head into the last quarter of the year, PRWeek is looking to double down on timely pieces for our Gen-Z focused contributing column.

We know many of you submitting are still entering or recently started your professional journey and those stories are pertinent to you. But we want to hear more than just your experience getting started.

We want your thoughts on what’s going on in the zeitgeist.

Give us your input on Barbenheimer and Barbie’s pink marketing explosion. Tell us your opinion on Lizzo’s response to her former dancers' claims against her.

If you’re a writer or actor affected by the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes, share with us your thoughts on the internal communication you’ve received or how you feel studios and their execs are responding.

Offer your crisis comms expertise on the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney partnership or Target’s removal of Pride merchandise from its stores.

Bitch to us about your layoff story or that of others and how you feel it was handled and talked about by the media.

You are by no means limited to these topics and are encouraged to brainstorm your own ideas based on your skillset. We want to hear your PR/comms perspective on current events and hot topics in this space.

We’re looking for submissions from both the agency and client-side as well as students. Participants must be U.S. based.

If you work or have interest in the comms space, this op-ed opportunity is for you.

Same rules apply, continue submitting your pitch ideas to jessica.ruderman@prweek.com, ewan.larkin@prweek.com and brandon.doerer@haymarketmedia.com. Once accepted, columns will be expected to be 500 word opinion pieces. Columns will be published in the order in which they are received or reflective of timeliness.

Do not submit a pitch if you are unable to turn around a draft in a timely fashion.