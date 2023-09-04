Five Campaigns We Liked in August: vote for your favourite
From football newsjacking to a giant bag in Oxford Street, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from August 2023. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 12pm on Monday 11 September.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>