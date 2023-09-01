How was trading in August? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

News

UK PR agencies are urged to complete a very short questionnaire on trading in August for PRWeek's Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 3 hours ago

The questionnaire is anonymous, although agencies can add comments - attributed or not - to be published on PRWeek.com early this month. As an extra incentive, participating agencies will be emailed the basic results at least 24 hours before they appear on the website.

The questionnaire - which should take between three and five minutes to complete - asks agencies how trading in August has fared versus expectations and how confident they are of reaching growth targets.

It asks about other key issues including fees, new business, client payment terms, recruitment, redundancies and inflation.

Click here to access the questionnaire.

To see PRWeek's coverage of the last Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker, please click here and here.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Downing Street names new comms director as de Botton resigns

Downing Street names new comms director as de Botton resigns

How was trading in August? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

How was trading in August? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

European public affairs agencies launch United Government Affairs network

European public affairs agencies launch United Government Affairs network

Pitch Update: GambleAware, Liverpool Uni, Insomnia Cookies, Fairphone, OluKai and more...

Pitch Update: GambleAware, Liverpool Uni, Insomnia Cookies, Fairphone, OluKai and more...

Movers and Shakers: Edelman, W, Estée Lauder, Ramarketing and more...

Movers and Shakers: Edelman, W, Estée Lauder, Ramarketing and more...

W Communications hires first CMO

W Communications hires first CMO

'Beer for your grandchildren': 20Something wrote the line as part of an ongoing project work with BrewDog

20Something claims ownership of BrewDog's 'Beer for your grandchildren' tagline

Redknapp on transfer deadline day, Compare the Market wombat warren, Vilnius corgi race - Campaigns round-up

Redknapp on transfer deadline day, Compare the Market wombat warren, Vilnius corgi race - Campaigns round-up

PRWeek Creative Mentoring: final deadline extended, apply now

PRWeek Creative Mentoring: final deadline extended, apply now

Meta content moderation body hires comms chief

Meta content moderation body hires comms chief

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now