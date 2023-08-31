It’s time to start the competition for PRWeek’s Outstanding Student

The award will be given out in March at the PRWeek U.S. Awards in New York City.

NEW YORK: The PRWeek U.S. Awards 2024 will be here before you know it, so now is the time to nominate a top student for the Outstanding Student category.

The awards ceremony, regarded as the highest accolades in the industry, is set to take place next March in New York City. Go here for more information about how to enter.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize and be rewarded with a trip to the ceremony, which will also celebrate PRWeek’s 25th anniversary in the U.S. One runner-up will also win a trip to the awards show.

To be eligible, entrants must devise a plan to earn coverage for a client, using creativity and strategic thinking to create a program that ensures a client achieves its desired objective.

Students of any major can enter as long as they were enrolled as an undergraduate student at a U.S. college or university between December 15, 2022, and December 15, 2023.

The winner of Outstanding Student at the 2023 edition of the PRWeek Awards was Sarah Main of the University of Florida. DePaul University’s Konner Gross was the honorable mention. Main’s Talk It Out initiative explored ways for Meta to promote respectful, civil speech in the lead up to the 2024 elections.

See where previous Outstanding Students of the Year took their careers in this feature.