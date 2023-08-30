BAE, Subway, Royal Mail, Starling Bank - what do clients want from agencies?
In a special project running across August, PRWeek spoke to four senior in-house comms or corporate affairs chiefs to gauge what they like - and don't like - about working with comms agencies.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>