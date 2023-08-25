Create better brand storytelling with the Notified PR Platform

Learn more by taking the interactive tour.

Do you want all the tools to create and manage your PR communications with just one login? The Notified PR Platform gives you exactly that!

It’s public relations software that helps you tell brand stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly, giving you GlobeNewswire press release distribution, media monitoring and social listening, a media contacts database, PR measurement and reports, newsletters, alerts and coverage books.

And to showcase its capabilities, we created a short interactive tour — check it out.

Power your brand storytelling and engage global audiences



The Notified PR Platform has integrated, user-friendly features that support your PR workflow.

Our interactive tour will walk you through the following:

● GlobeNewswire press release distribution — Share news with media, investors and consumers around the world, drive earned media, expand brand awareness, build SEO and reach new audiences. Use artificial intelligence to securely draft content and get detailed and dynamic analytics reports on your press release performance.

● Global media contacts database — Discover verified journalists and build tailored media lists with human-curated contacts and AI-powered recommendations. Create engaging, feature-rich emails for specific audiences with our Enriched Email feature.

● Real-time social listening and media monitoring — Get comprehensive views of relevant mentions and media exposure. Create powerful, easy-to-use searches and filters.

● Robust PR measurement — Track detailed metrics and insights across press releases, earned media, owned social accounts and PR outreach.

● Engaging online newsrooms — Easily create and manage content hubs of owned, earned and social media mentions.

● User-generated content feeds — Turn customers and brand ambassadors into a marketing force. Build curated feeds of UGC for events, websites and more

