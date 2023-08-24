The whirlwind of transformation continues to spin in the media world, with ever-faster cycles of innovation and adaptation to keep up with changing technology and audience habits. Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to unleash another eddy of change in how content is created and published.
But despite this shifting landscape, some fundamentals remain in place, including the mutual importance of interaction between journalists and PRs and the value of a timely, well-constructed press release.
PA Media data for 2022 showed a 25% increase in engagement with press release content distributed through the national newswire and alerts direct to journalists. Technology and health were the most popular subject areas, while environment, charity and science-related stories performed strongly on engagements per release. And, no surprise, AI is a big mover in the release data for 2023 so far.
It’s clear that the media appetite is there to engage with relevant and timely communications; the challenge is getting an edge so your media outreach doesn’t become a missed opportunity.
It’s a matter of time
The media is ‘always on’, but that doesn’t mean content operations are evenly distributed around the clock, so think about when you want to engage. PA’s 2022 data highlighted Tuesday as the day that saw the most releases and media engagements in 2022, with Monday and Friday being the lowest weekdays. It also hinted that there is still a place for the traditional ‘Sunday for Monday’-type story, with Sunday recording the highest engagement per press release of any day.
PA press release distribution customers regularly take advantage of sharing releases on the newswire under embargo, giving the media time to plan how best to use that story in their publication or broadcast bulletin. But ensure the information is new – embargoing information already in the public domain is a red flag for editors.
Use the latest data to build your target list
The pace of change in the media (and PR!) can make it tough to keep your own managed contact lists in sync, so a benefit of using a media contacts database with an in-house research team is that you always have access to a quality dataset with the latest media movements. The PA Media Outreach database also allows users to filter the contacts search based on what journalists have actually been writing and posting about recently, so you don’t just have to rely on their profile or a more general subject search.
Craft your email subject line to tell the story
Building the right target list and crafting your release is essential, but don’t overlook how critical your email subject line is – you might only have 10 words to get the spark of interest you’re looking for. Journalists are likely to scan their inboxes, quickly pruning what they want to read, so focus on what makes your release news and avoid jargon or ‘internal-speak’ that journalists may not understand. Feedback from the PA newsroom is that personalising the subject line is not a significant differentiator due to the volume of emails that journalists are receiving – better to focus on the hook of the story itself.
Don’t forget to share your raw data
Data-based releases can deliver successful cut-through as they give journalists an opportunity for a genuine fresh angle on a topic, which is why surveys and research-based stories are very popular. Indeed, the top two releases with the most engagement on the PA wire in 2022 were based on data. But make sure you include or signpost the raw data for journalists to check and use to write their own stories.
Journalists want to review data, do their own number crunching, and look for any other newsworthy angles. Depending on the survey’s subject, some media organisations will also want to check the organisation's credentials, carry out research or ask about the methodology. Not referencing the complete data could lead a journalist to pass on the story even if the angle is interesting.
Niche targeting for niche releases
Knowing the segment or audience you want to reach is crucial, and this also applies to targeting journalists. It’s common to see a very niche press release sent to a broad spread of mainstream newsrooms with the hope of grabbing some attention. Even if a release is targeted to a group of subject specialists, if it’s hyper-niche, then it may not find its mark. It’s a good idea to use your media outreach data to carefully target niche releases to journalists who you know are active in a particular field, even if that means narrowing your list, as this builds confidence for journalists that engaging with your outreach will be time well spent.
Trying to do too much can backfire
There’s a growing trend for ready-made articles and features to be sent to journalists to save time using a story – but it can have the reverse effect. Many journalists will want to come at a story with their own approach and conduct their own interviews with experts. A prepared article sent widely to the media can narrow the opportunity for injecting some originality.
Don’t forget the visuals
It’s well understood that images, video and graphics are usually very welcome for journalists – but attention to detail is key. Check that the quality of the visuals is suitable for different outputs, and don’t forget to include a clear caption. Information on who owns the copyright and confirmation that an asset is cleared for media use will usually be essential if you want to smooth a journalist’s path to use your material.
With 20 years of experience in national newsrooms, Alan Marshall is currently managing director of PA Mediapoint. PA Mediapoint is built on the editorial expertise of PA Media, providing a 24/7 feed of multimedia content for newsrooms in the UK, Ireland, and around the world. As the trusted national news agency for the UK and Ireland, we are positioned to offer unique insight and know-how to the PR and communications industry.
Find out more here.