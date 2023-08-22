PRWeek Creative Mentoring: mentors named as entry deadline extended

This year's crop of mentors has now been named - see the full list at the end of the article. The deadline for entering is now 5pm on Wednesday 30 August.

Applications are now open to be a mentee and be matched with one the 30 mentors – senior creative comms figures who will offer advice on maximising creative potential and navigating career paths.

A key element this year is the new Creative Mentoring Bootcamp. This will consist of six evening classes, held at London agencies over a 12-month period, where mentors will offer a crash course in creating trend-bucking and convention-busting creative work.

The six topics will be:

Creativity, so what?! Where to find insights and the power of a universal truth Superhuman creativity – creative techniques Sell! Sell! Sell! How to sell great ideas Lifting the lid on great ideas/campaigns part 1 Lifting the lid on great ideas/campaigns part 2.

The first session will take place on Thursday 28 September at a location to be confirmed.

After each session, mentors and mentees will meet one-to-one to discuss the content. They can meet as often as they want throughout the year to build on the course foundations and discuss wider creative principles.

The aim is for mentees to leave the Bootcamp with a renewed passion for creativity in our industry, new ways of identifying creative opportunities and better ways of selling them. For mentees who are unable to attend, the sessions will be recorded and remote access provided.

This year the scheme is co-chaired by Kim Allain (creative lead, MSL), Stuart Yeardsley (executive creative director, Zeno) and Sam Corry (managing partner, Taylor Herring). The mentors will be revealed at a later date.

Corry said: “Young creative talent is the lifeblood of the PR industry. This creative mentoring programme has been designed to connect upcoming or wannabe creatives with some of the brightest minds in the industry. We want to help people find, come up with, and sell great ideas, rooted in earned-first thinking.”

Yeardsley said: “We need to work harder in attracting and nurturing the next generation of brilliant earned-first creatives into our industry. This means big changes to the way we recruit, and how we welcome and support talent as they join the industry. And how we spot amazing talent from within and give them the right opportunities to develop their superpowers. Whether it’s your first time or you think you have nothing left to learn, these sessions will help you find your creative voice.”

Allain said: “It’s exciting to be part of a team who all feel the same passion around helping the next generation of creatives to be better than ever. We have also worked diligently this year to make sure our mentors are as diverse as we can, ensuring there are more senior creative women and ethnicities in the mix. Representation is a powerful thing – and we don’t want to just inspire through knowledge alone, we want mentees to see themselves in their mentors so they know they have the potential to be whatever they set their minds to.”

How to apply

Applicants will need to complete the short questionnaire, below, and email it to prweek@haymarket.com.

Please use the subject heading ‘Creative Mentoring’. The maximum word count for the entire questionnaire is 500 words, including the questions; entries that exceed the word count will unfortunately be excluded.

Good luck!

The questionnaire

Full name: Email address: Current job title and employer (please indicate if you are freelance, not currently working etc): What is your favourite PR campaign from the last three years and why? What’s the piece of earned-first (PR) creative work you are most proud of and why? What problem have you encountered in the past 12 months and what do you think you needed to tackle it head on (ie: creative block, training, how to take the next step into a creative role)? What creative skill would like to improve, or gain more knowledge of? Tell us something about yourself, your passions/interests that shows your creativity?

Full list of mentors