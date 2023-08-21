‘Not just about slapping logos onto jerseys anymore’ – Unilever on FIFA Women’s World Cup strategy
Samir Singh, global chief marketing officer at Unilever Personal Care, tells PRWeek how he expects the FMCG company’s sponsorship work in the sphere of women’s football to evolve.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>