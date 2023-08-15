PRWeek Pay Gap Project - deadline extended to provide your figures

UK PR agencies are urged to provide data on their ethnicity and gender pay gaps, as the Pay Gap Project from PRWeek and People Like Us returns for a third year. The deadline for completing the questionnaire has been extended to 5pm on Monday 21 August.

The project requires agencies to complete a detailed questionnaire, which can be accessed by clicking here.

The results will be collated and rankings tables published by PRWeek in Autumn 2023.

Broadly the same approach will be used as last year – click on these links to see the gender and ethnicity pay gaps tables from 2022. On both tables, agencies will be listed alphabetically and a formula will be used to create a score for each, relating to the ethnicity and gender pay gaps. The survey asks for average pay levels overall and at different levels of seniority.

No monetary figures from individual agencies will be published; only percentages related to individual agencies, to highlight gaps.

To provide context to the figures, agencies can provide up to 100 words to go alongside their entry on the gender pay gap table, and the same for the ethnicity pay gap table.

Click here to access the questionnaire.

Sheeraz Gulsher, co-founder of People Like Us, said: “We’re proud to be back with the latest instalment of the Pay Gap study. We’re hopeful this will go some way in addressing inequity in comms and that it emerges as one of the most important accolades one can receive in the industry. The study has been designed to recognise trailblazing businesses that are willing to walk the walk and show their commitment to inclusivity in a tangible way.

“It’s worth noting the majority will not have their pay gaps where they’d like them to be and that’s okay. For us, it’s the willingness to be publicly accountable that represents a huge stride towards achieving equality in our wonderful industry.

“We urge agencies of all sizes to throw their hat in the ring: it’s what your teams, the wider industry and country at large deserves. We’ll only achieve true equity with this level of transparency.”