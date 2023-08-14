Gen Z PRs – what are your views of the industry? Take PRWeek's new survey

News

What are the top priorities of the latest generation of UK comms pros, and what do they think about the industry? PRWeek aims to find out via a new survey.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 2 hours ago

(Image by HAKINMHAN via Getty Images)

The Gen Z PRs survey is for anyone working in comms or public affairs who was born from 1997 onwards – access the survey here.

The survey is mostly multiple choice and findings will be anonymised. However, respondents will have a chance to provide comments and be quoted in PRWeek. The findings will form the basis of a series of articles published in September.

As an extra incentive, five respondents, chosen at random, will each receive free entry to the PRWeek Measurement Conference on 14 November 2023.

The survey covers topics including how often respondents want to work from the office; which employee benefits are most important to them; and whether academic qualifications are crucial to success in PR. Industry ethics, their favourite communication tools, and the ideal amount of time to stay in a role are other themes featured.

The deadline to complete the survey is 5pm on Wednesday 6 September.

Click here to access the survey.


