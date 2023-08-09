Kai Cenat’s giveaway-turned-riot underlines the trickiness of executing influencer events
Twitch creator Kai Cenat made headlines when an impromptu giveaway in New York City’s Union Square turned to chaos, highlighting the myriad ways influencer giveaways and meet-ups can go wrong.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>