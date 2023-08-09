Why South Asian Heritage Month matters in PR

My Dad left Pakistan for the UK in the 60s, and while many in Britain were swept up in Beatlemania, his sentiment was markedly different. Leaving his hometown of Peshawar, a small conservative city, to pursue a new career in London, over 5,900km away, was no simple decision. Against all odds, facing challenges, reservations, fear, hope, excitement, and a handful of naysayers, we find ourselves here today.

by Mohammad Qazalbash