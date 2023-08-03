Dylan Mulvaney fallout hits Bud Light maker's Q2 earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s controversial partnership with the transgender influencer caused its U.S. sales and profit to drop in the quarter.

NEW YORK: Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a steep decline in U.S. sales and profit in Q2, plagued by boycotts stemming from its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The company said revenue in the U.S., its largest market, fell 10.5% in the quarter, versus the same period last year, “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.”

Moreover, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped 28.2%, largely attributable to reduced market share and increased spending on marketing and support measures for struggling wholesaler partners.

As a whole, the Belgium-based brewer managed a decent performance in Q2, with revenue rising 7.2% to $15.1 billion globally during the period, beating analysts’ expectations. Net profit for the three months ended June 30 was $339 million, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior-year period.

During AB InBev’s Q2 earnings call, CEO Michael Doukeris said the company is “listening and actively engaging” consumers in the U.S. to restore lost brand equity. He emphasized that people want to enjoy their beer “without the debate” and for Bud Light to concentrate on platforms that “all consumers love,” such as the NFL and Folds of Honor.

“It’s been three months so far since [the Bud Light backlash]. We continue to learn and move forward with the main [focuses] that we know work everywhere, including the U.S.,” he said, adding that the communications and advertising response to the company’s strategy has been “good.”

In its Q2 earnings statement, AB InBev said research conducted by a third-party firm on its behalf showed 80% of 170,000 consumers across the U.S. were “favorable or neutral” towards the Bud Light brand. The company added that its market share of the U.S. beer industry has been stable since the last week of April through the end of June.

AB InBev did not specifically mention the Bud Light boycott in its earnings statement or Q2 conference call. Company representatives could not be immediately reached for further comment.

The world’s largest brewer has had a tumultuous few months since sending Mulvaney a can of Bud Light with her face on it in April, sparking a conservative backlash and calls for a boycott. The company subsequently placed two marketing executives overseeing the initiative on leave.

AB InBev has tried to distance itself from the partnership in the months since, while also pledging to continue its support of LGBTQ rights organizations. In late June, Mulvaney bashed Bud Light for not publicly standing by her.