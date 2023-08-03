160/90 hires global corporate comms and consumer PR leads

AJ Goodman and Victoria Biggs, respectively, are taking on the new senior leadership roles.

NEW YORK: 160/90 has hired AJ Goodman as corporate communications lead and Victoria Biggs to head consumer PR.

In the global roles, Goodman and Biggs are both SVPs and report to EVP Samantha Stark. Goodman started in the role on July 24 and is based in New York; and Biggs is based in London and started June 27.

Goodman’s role is newly created, while Biggs' position is an expanded one. Goodman and Biggs will both implement global growth strategies, manage 160/90’s global corporate and consumer PR initiatives and oversee key client accounts.

"Our PR center of expertise has evolved to function globally with enhanced capabilities," said Stark of Biggs' role. “We wanted to elevate and also streamline our operation to be more efficient for our clients across the board.”

Biggs has assumed a new role that deviates from the regional responsibilities previously held by SVPs in 160/90's London office. She will now manage consumer PR across the U.S., EMEA and APAC markets for the firm's 18 offices.

Most recently, Goodman was EVP and MD of corporate media at BCW Global. Biggs was chief communications officer at online used car marketplace Motorway.

When asked about his goals in the new role, Goodman said, “We’re a global organization that can both define culture and help brands align to it and that’s especially important. My goal is to work with all of our clients, and bring in new clients that value that proposition.”

Biggs, meanwhile, noted that she has spent the last seven years working for companies that are experiencing rapid growth, have an entrepreneurial mindset and are “disrupting positively” in their category.

“I’m excited about the growth to-date and the potential growth trajectory of 160/90,” Biggs said.

Endeavor Global Marketing rebranded to 160/90 in 2019, unifying the agency’s sub-brands together under the 160/90 branding. 160/90 has over 800 employees.