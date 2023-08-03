Pagefield hires former senior civil servant and ex-Downing Street advisor
Pagefield has added two new senior advisors: John Alty, ex-director general and permanent secretary at the Department for International Trade, and Patrick Diamond, a senior policy advisor in 10 Downing Street under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>