The lost and found purpose of Barbie

It’s a Barbie world, alright. Catapulted back to center stage by incredible brand collaborations, awe-inspiring activations and a nationwide shortage of pink paint, Barbie has re-become a cultural phenomenon.

While most people in our industry still have stars in their eyes for the wonderfully unhinged Barbie movie marketing machine, how does Mattel continue to ride this giant Malibu wave of consumer awareness and engagement? The secret lies not in more glitz and glitter, it requires the brand to look deeper at Barbie’s purpose and remember exactly what she was made for.

Barbie in crisis

For the last two decades, it’s safe to say Barbie has had a reputation problem. Based on an in-depth consumer study ordered by Mattel nearly 10 years ago, many modern consumers found the Barbie brand to be divisive instead of dazzling. They pinned their disdain on the doll's unrealistic proportions, too-perfect looks and out-of-touch ideals. This consumer feedback was a far cry from Barbie’s brand purpose, which is to “inspire the limitless potential of girls everywhere,” especially as many consumers claimed what she inspired was body dysmorphia and gender stereotypes. Mattel knew a rebrand was crucial to turn around the legacy of Barbie and get her back to her purpose-filled origin. So Barbie finally began thinking outside of the box.

In 2016, Mattel launched a line of Barbie looks, adding more than 150 skin tones, hair textures and body types, including Barbies with vitiligo, Down Syndrome and who use a wheelchair. They released Sheros, a line of Barbies in the likeness of real female role models like pilot Amelia Earhart, director Ava DuVernay and conservationist Jane Goodall. A few years later came the Dream Gap Project, a global mission dedicated to challenging gender stereotypes and helping undo the biases that hold girls back from reaching their full potential. Through this program, Mattel has donated more than $2 million to charities and organizations that help children achieve their dreams through leadership and a self-confidence-based curriculum.

While these changes paved the way for a more purpose-driven Barbie, the brand still needed to re-engage with the audiences it had lost and reinvigorate its loyal fans. Then, before we knew it, we were hit with that bright pink wave. The Barbie movie tsunami swept us up whether we wanted to be or not. However, we would never know the plotline until the movie hit screens on July 21. And that bubble-gum-pink-coated mystery ended up being an incredibly intentional and strategic public relations decision to galvanize Barbie’s purpose for a modern generation.

The pink that made us rethink Barbie

Barbie saw an unprecedented opening weekend, smashing box office expectations. It’s estimated the movie sold 12.8 million tickets to gaggles of fans in their #Barbiecore best during its opening weekend. The movie addressed Barbie’s purpose head-on: if she came out of Barbie Land and into the Real World, how would she react knowing that her mere existence hadn’t revolutionized equality and opportunity for women? In less than two hours, director Greta Gerwig showed us a more human-centered, purpose-driven and self-aware Barbie, one who knows exactly how to inspire the limitless potential of girls, and the girls at heart.

Why purpose will be the ultimate pursuit for the Barbie brand

The unprecedented marketing got nearly 13 million of us — and counting — to the movies, but what does the brand do with its audience now, once the theater lights come up and the Rosco pink paint is washed off? The baton will be passed to Mattel’s PR teams to keep Barbie’s relevancy top-of-mind and her renewed narrative in alignment with her engaged audiences and millions of fans — loyal, new and, arguably most important, renewed. Barbie and Mattel now have the critical mission to ensure the promises made and awareness unlocked in those dark theaters continue to resonate with audiences. And that is where Barbie’s brand purpose becomes paramount: it should be the absolute center of any consumer-focused communication and campaign moving forward.

Prove the purpose

Mattel could double down on its commitment to “inspiring the limitless potential of girls.” How are the PR teams sharing the achievements of the Dream Gap project? What are the plans for expansion? And, if Barbie’s ideals are meant to inspire little girls, and little girls at heart, could there be a way to connect with adult women on a more meaningful level? A Barbie School of Business at NYU or Barbie Aerospace Program at MIT feels like a purpose-fueled goal, even better than a Dreamhouse. Brands should constantly look to bring their brand purpose to life in the most tangible channels and touchpoints. If brands keep their purpose in the product box, they will miss insurmountable opportunities to connect and resonate with consumers in their daily lives.

Be a storyteller

Barbie has been telling her stories for decades, but Mattel’s team should focus on sharing stories about the girls who are achieving their dreams and breaking barriers, just as Barbie does. Mattel could draw the connection between the aspirations of a pretend doll and the actual achievements of girls everywhere to maintain the trust many girls and women have returned, on loan, to the brand. Storytelling has the power to create a more multifaceted brand, one that consumers feel a deeper connection with over time.

Keep the collabs, lose the kitsch

As many of Barbie’s collabs may begin to dwindle down, Mattel could start looking to future partnerships that underscore the honest new narrative Barbie purported and build deeper connections between the brand and its audience. What is each new partnership saying to consumers? The right partnerships can act as a communications lever and purpose driver: think less Barbie x Ruggable and more Barbie x Klossy, a free coding camp for girls aged 13 to 18 that takes place across the U.S., launched by model Karlie Kloss. Choosing strategic collaborations that underscore purpose, rather than profit, will be a more secure long-term approach to strengthening brand reputation.

Build a ‘Barbie Land’ company, equality and opportunity for all

According to Mattel’s most recent Citizenship Report, as of 2021, women account for 33% of their EVPs, 26% of SVPs and 29% of VPs. Diversity within brands should be an accurate representation of the external consumer communities they serve. If Barbie has taught us anything, it’s that women deserve an equal seat at the table, and Mattel should be extremely vigilant to ensure the right mix of leaders and visionaries are in every boardroom. Equity, diversity and inclusion must be three of the core competencies for modern consumer brands.

Barbie, the company, and Barbie, the movie, have created a cultural zeitgeist unlike anything modern brands have done before. But what was most notable about this multi-pronged campaign was not just the insane marketing tactics, star-studded pink carpets or dreamy fashion moments. It was the culmination of years of intentional positioning, messaging and bright splashes of pink, everywhere and especially in our TikTok feeds, that gathered us as an audience around a single core brand commitment: Barbie is reclaiming her purpose to inspire us all, again.

Hayley Keown is a public relations director at Barkley.