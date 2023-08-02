Grindr’s Patrick Lenihan launches Gravity Strategic Partners

BROOKLYN, NY: Grindr VP of global communications Patrick Lenihan has left the dating app to launch a strategic advisory firm called Gravity Strategic Partners.

As managing partner, Lenihan will oversee the Brooklyn, New York-based shop, which is focused on helping executives get ahead of issues before they become problems. The firm, which launched in July, aims to work with growth-stage companies, sponsors and the high-net-worth individuals behind both.

“The best defense is an excellent offense,” said Lenihan. “There is a huge set of overlapping issues across comms, investor relations, finance, marketing and talent and people operations and your internal comms. So we are building something that will work across all those disciplines, identify where the weak points are and work to shore them up over time so it is not a problem in the future.”

Initial clients include Grindr and Surf Air, a Los Angeles–based aviation marketplace.

“We are not looking to be AOR,” said Lenihan. “We have a couple of other growth companies in the private space and a few sponsors in the hedge fund and financial institution space.”

With three staffers, Lenihan said he is taking an intentional approach to hiring employees.

“We want people at junior and middle levels across disciplines,” he said. “We want to train them over two to five years and then help them get their next gig, ideally in-house as a client.”

Asked how he came up with the name Gravity Strategic Partners, Lenihan explained that his best experiences have always been at companies that start with “g.”

Lenihan most recently was Grindr’s VP of global communications, its top communications role, from January 2022 to May 2023. He said the app has not named his replacement. Lenihan has also held strategic communications roles at Google and Goldman Sachs.