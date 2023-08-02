Muck Rack breaks down PR, journalist salaries

The earned media platform released its State of PR and Journalism Salaries report, further looking into the distinction between agency and in-house PR pros.

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has released its State of PR and Journalism Salaries report, digging into the earnings of PR pros and journalists.

According to its findings, the highest earning sub-group are PR professionals working for brands, earning an average of $107,000. PR pros at agencies typically earn $80,000, while journalist’s salaries tend to range between $40,000 and $70,000.

The biggest driver of a higher salary among PR pros is seniority: C-suite executives are more likely to earn $150,000 or more than their counterparts. While women tend to be more heavily represented in PR than men, the more senior the position, the more likely the role is held by a man, according to the research.

Seniority appears to have less bearing on salary among journalists, however. Even as years of experience increase, salaries tend to continue to fall within the $40,000 to 70,000 range.

For PR pros at brands, 30% of employees are making $100,000 to $150,000, 24% are in the range of $70,000 to $100,000, 23% make within $40,000 and $70,000 and 18% have salaries within $150,000 to $250,000. Single-digit percentages of employees (1%) are making less than $40,000 or (3%) more than $250,000.

At agencies, pluralities of respondents (36%) make $40,000 to $70,000 and $70,000 to $100,000.

Muck Rack also reports little correlation between hours worked and salary. Fifty-seven percent of PR pros report working more than 40 hours a week and close to 80% of respondents say they work after hours at least once a week. Broken down by level, directors most frequently self-report working more than 40 hours a week, followed by managers and coordinators. C-suite executives are least likely to exceed that figure, but appear to be on par with other levels in terms of the self-reported number of times per week they work after hours.

The report is based on an analysis of over 1,400 responses from PR pros and journalists. Salary data is based on U.S. respondents only.