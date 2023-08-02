Agency fees, PRWeek UK Awards, consumer PR, pay gaps – PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

Audio

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week, the team talk about the latest installment of PRWeek’s Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker, which this month asked UK agencies from the Top 150 database whether they’ve altered their fee structures as costs rise.

The trio also discuss whether ‘pure’ consumer-focused PR agencies have a future and how the downturn in consumer spending is impacting this PR speciality.

Elsewhere, PRWeek UK editor John Harrington speaks to David Fraser, founder and managing director of Ready10, about The Pay Gap Project for 2023 and urges UK PR agencies to provide data on their ethnicity and gender pay gaps.

And finally, following the launch of the PRWeek UK Awards shortlist, the team discuss their favourite campaigns from the shortlisted finalists.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Suki Thompson with children Sam (left) and Jaz

Suki Thompson, founder of Oystercatchers, dies aged 56

Dear celebrities: Please stop launching brands. Seriously, please stop

Dear celebrities: Please stop launching brands. Seriously, please stop

John Doe Group launches research agency

John Doe Group launches research agency

The Jargon Group names new CEO

The Jargon Group names new CEO

CIPR launches first EDI strategy

CIPR launches first EDI strategy

Agencies wary of raising fees – PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

Agencies wary of raising fees – PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ – Agency bosses on July, PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ – Agency bosses on July, PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

Empire State Building appoints agency for UK comms

Empire State Building appoints agency for UK comms

Top 10 most-read PRWeek stories in July

Top 10 most-read PRWeek stories in July

Wembley Stadium hires independent PR agency

Wembley Stadium hires independent PR agency

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now