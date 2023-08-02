Haymarket Media launches American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine

The peer-reviewed journal was acquired by Haymarket in March.

Haymarket Media has debuted the all-new American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal surveying cannabinoid-based medicines.

The updated journal will feature a wealth of peer-reviewed original research, daily news reporting, in-depth analysis and editorials. It will also showcase the newly bolstered AJEM Live, which includes podcasts, video shorts and conference coverage from medical meetings worldwide.

“It’s an exciting day in the medical industry as we explore this incredible biological system and ways to safely engage with it. AJEM/Haymarket will bridge the knowledge gap between medical and cannabis,” said Ken Watkins, founder and brand director of AJEM, in a statement. “Medical cannabis science and peer-reviewed research will now reach the doctors who need it the most.”

Haymarket Media, which acquired AJEM in March, is the parent company of MM+M, Campaign and PRWeek.

Since its debut in 2019, AJEM has provided an abundance of information on endocannabinoid research, much of which a great majority of healthcare professionals never learned in medical school.

“As a Haymarket Medical Network brand, AJEM will continue to thrive as a reliable resource for the latest advancements, best practices, and evidence-based knowledge in the field of endocannabinoid medicine,” said Mike Graziani, president of Haymarket’s Medical Communications Group, in the statement.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Watkins. For manuscript submissions, contact senior managing editor Meg Block Roloff.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.