JPA Health introduces AI tool

Called Gretel Tails, the firm is using the platform for brainstorming ideas.

WASHINGTON: When Ken Deutsch discusses his agency’s artificial intelligence technology with clients, two of the biggest concerns he hears are about the potential exposure of their proprietary information and about why they would pay an agency to do something that they could do themselves.

Deutsch, EVP and head of research and insights at JPA Health, has answers to those questions and is confident that his agency’s new AI tool, Gretel Trails, can provide unique assistance to clients in the healthcare space.

“What Gretel Trails does is [enable] the work that JPA does to be more targeted to specific audiences and to develop messages more effectively and faster, and it makes our staff more valuable,” Deutsch said.

The tool, which the agency launched last month, comes as advertising, marketing and PR agencies adapt to the new landscape shaped by ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence technology.

The agency named its technology Gretel Trails after the classic fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel,” in which Hansel leaves a trail of breadcrumbs in the woods to help them return home.

“We use social data to help uncover what the best trail is to get to your audience,” Deutsch said.

The agency, which has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, DC and London, started using a tool, also called Gretel, about five years ago to build a database of “who talks about health,” Deutsch explained.

That meant finding the top 12,000 to 15,000 influencers on a topic, such as oncology. Those could be individuals, organizations or healthcare providers, Deutsch said. The tool then separates influencers based on their focus.

“You have oncologists separate from the life sciences conversation, separate from the pathologists, separate from the patient advocates,” Deutsch said.

The agency then uses those clusters to determine how journalists, publications and doctors, among others, are influencing the conversation.

“It's somewhere between 50,000 and a quarter-million records of actual posts of how people are talking about that issue,” Deutsch said.

The new Gretel Trails uses that data and ChatGPT-4, the latest iteration of the AI chatbot, to develop marketing messages.

“We then fine tune it for individual clients so we make sure that their mission statement is tied to it, as well as the regulatory framework they are operating in,” Deutsch said.

The agency’s creative team is not using the tool to develop final messages but rather “as a starting point to help the creative process,” he said.

Deutsch demonstrated the tool.

“I am developing messages for a new company that wants to market a genomic test – what messages are different for oncologists or pathologist,” he asked Gretel Trails.

The bot responded, “Based on the data, oncologists and pathologists have different areas of interest and focus when it comes to genomic testing in oncology. For oncologists messages that highlight the clinical utility of the genomic test, its potential to guide personalized treatment plans, and its impact on patient outcomes are particularly effective.”

So why couldn’t a client just use ChatGPT and figure that out for themselves?

The difference, Deutsch said, is that Gretel Trails is based on JPA Health’s data rather than “just generic information on whether or not ChatGPT happens to think that your audiences are aligned in a certain way.”

Regarding the concern about competitors accessing proprietary information, Deutsch said that through using the application programming interface to access ChatGPT, none of the data is used to train the underlying model and none of the client data is shared.

To promote Gretel Trails, Deutsch said the agency is “building it into every pitch that we're doing to better exemplify what JPA can do compared to our competitors.”

The agency is already using Gretel Trails with a client, Glaukos, a medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of eye diseases and disorders.

This will provide “insights that will support the development of dynamic earned media, messaging and [key opinion leader] initiatives for Glaukos campaigns on all of their products – existing products and those in the pipeline,” JPA stated.