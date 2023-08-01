Inspired by Barbie, Zocdoc pledges up to $10M in donations to children’s hospital

Zocdoc said it would contribute $25 per OB-GYN appointment booked through the company’s website during Barbie’s opening month in theaters.

NEW YORK: Zocdoc has had Kenough of people not booking routine OB-GYN appointments.

Inspired by the recent release of Barbie, Zocdoc said it would contribute $25 per OB-GYN appointment booked through its website to the University of California at Los Angeles' Mattel Children’s Hospital.

The healthcare marketplace said it will donate up to $10 million as part of the effort that runs through August 21, which marks the end of the film’s opening month in theaters.

The blockbuster film based on the iconic doll produced by Mattel has already generated more than $750 million worldwide and prompted widespread discussions about its feminist themes and message of female empowerment. Notably, the movie features a visit to the doctor’s office in its closing scene.

Zocdoc is seeking to promote women’s health following the end of the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many patients defer routine care appointments.

Those decisions to postpone preventive care appointments have had lasting consequences, with the Kaiser Family Foundation noting that one-third of women between the ages of 21 and 64 went without or delayed getting a pap smear between 2020 to 2022.

In its press release announcing the Barbie promo, Zocdoc cited research indicating that diagnoses of cervical cancer and breast cancer have risen over the same period of time.

The Zocdoc promotion aims to get patients to prioritize their health screenings going forward all while benefiting a children’s hospital.

This also marks yet another national campaign focused on consumers from Zocdoc.

In January, the company released TV ads promoting its capabilities like verified patient reviews as well as capabilities to book in-person and virtual care appointments.

The Get a Doctor Who Gets You effort included three ads that offered cheeky scenarios where patients are uncomfortable discussing their medical conditions but the physician understands what they’re going through.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.