Agricultural equipment maker Case IH hires Weber Shandwick

NEW YORK: Case IH, a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment, has named Weber Shandwick as its North America AOR after an RFP process.

Marisa Riley, director of marketing for Case IH North America, referred to Weber as the company’s “strategic AOR.” She said the firm will work on go-to-market strategy, social media and digital, advertising and creative development, holistic content strategy and execution, PR, media planning and buying and analytics and reporting.

Weber started working with the company last month after an RFP process that ran from December 2022 to February.

Performance media agency Resolute Digital will also support Case IH North America’s broad agriculture equipment and precision technology sectors.

Weber and Resolute Digital both sit within The Weber Shandwick Collective, which also houses United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino.

From August 29-31, Case IH is planning to introduce products at the Farm Progress Show, a process Weber is working on.

“Weber has been able to make an immediate impact on how we go to market with new products that will shape the industry as far as what we are bringing to market with larger tractors and precision technology,” said Riley.

She said Weber is helping the company communicate about how it is modernizing its brand and taking a different approach to how Case IH brings it to market.

“We are the caretakers for a 180-year-old iconic brand,” said Riley. “Our business is at the crux of a digital revolution with precision technology as well as the next generation of decision makers coming into farming operations.”

Katie Maulbetsch, SVP of client experience, and Dave Aglar, EVP and digital integration lead, are overseeing the account team at Weber.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Bader Rutter was the incumbent on the account. A representative from the firm could not be reached for comment.

“There was an opportunity to RFP, and Weber was able to demonstrate that they were the right partner for our business,” said Riley.

Case IH, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial, has a network of dealers and distributors that operates in over 160 countries. The company provides agricultural equipment systems, financial service offerings and parts and service support for farmers and commercial operators through a network of dealers and distributors.

Its products include tractors; combines and harvesters; hay and forage equipment; tillage tools; planting and seeding systems; sprayers and applicators; and site-specific farming tools.

The Weber Shandwick Collective sits within Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment, which registered mid- to high-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2.

The Weber Shandwick Collective reported a revenue increase of 5% to $915 million globally and $546 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

In Q2, CNH reported consolidated revenues of $6.6 billion, up 8% compared to Q2 2022. The company also saw net income of $710 million, an increase of 29% over the year prior.