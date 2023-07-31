How did I get here? Evoke’s Chanta’ Stewart

When on the clock, Chanta' Stewart fosters Evoke’s employee resource groups and curates a wide range of DEI-related educational programming. Here, she talks unlikely introverts and the sanctity of lunch hours.

When you look at healthcare’s diversity, equity and inclusion record over the last few years, what jumps out at you?

In an industry like this, which is used to operating one way with one set of people, change is going to be slow. Everyone’s dealing with the same issue: We bring in talent from underrepresented backgrounds, and then somebody else throws more money at them. I think we need to take a step back as an industry, because people don’t know about healthcare communications in general. How can we expose folks in college to it? We can’t keep operating the same way and thinking things will be different.

The organizations that are doing this well, whether in the agency or corporate world, what are they doing right?

Two things: They have support at the very top of the company, and they keep education and awareness top of mind. It’s different if you have to keep telling your company leaders over and over why this is so important.

What was your “Eureka!” moment?

Hearing family and friends repeating stuff back to me that I’ve said in passing. It feels good that folks around me are speaking the language and learning and growing.

Who helped you out along the way?

Gil Bashe [from Finn Partners] always had a word of encouragement, no matter what I was doing and where I was going. My current manager at Evoke, Karla Anderson, has put me in touch with other people in the industry to give me different perspectives. They both mentioned my name in rooms that I had no idea I was being mentioned in. I’d like to become a bigger mentor to other people in the industry. I have a couple mentees now but I want to have a cohort.

Did you ever consider other professions?

Before I went to college, I worked in video production. I did an internship at a news station because I just knew I’d be a news anchor. Once I worked there — no way! I still like working behind the camera. I do a food and travel blog on the side, which brings back that thinking and creativity. I’m still new to Houston, so I go around showcasing different restaurants and putting together weekend recaps.

How did the pandemic change the way you go about your workday?

It taught me that I had to force myself to make time for myself. Now, my lunch break is my lunch break — I’m going to exercise or do something that has nothing to do with work. You have to be very intentional about everything, whether it’s seeing friends or making time for that mental space, because there’s no real separation between work and home.

What’s something about you that your colleagues don’t know?

I’m actually an introvert. It sounds weird, because I’m always talking to people, but I turn into a major introvert when I need my recharge time.

What other goals do you have for your career?

To sit on the board of a nonprofit that’s in tune with the Black community and its health needs. I’m from a family that has dealt with different ailments and situations, so I want to be a champion for my community in a more meaningful way. I want to give back any way I can.

What do you want to do when you retire?

Absolutely nothing. I always tell my fiancé I want to open a surf shop somewhere and truly just relax. We’ve just had 20 years of turmoil in a three-year span. So my goal for retirement is to be integral in any community I can, mingling with the locals and leaving it better than when I arrived.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.