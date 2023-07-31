PRophet rolls out two features

A multi-pitch generator and biography generator are now part of the earned media platform.

NEW YORK: Stagwell-owned earned media platform PRophet has launched two features, a multi-pitch generator and biography generator.

Both of these tools are available on the existing PRophet platform. However only the latter is available to all customers. The multi-pitch generator is exclusive to enterprise customers.

The multi-pitch generator aims to make it easier to create personalized pitches for journalists. The tool can generate pitches for up to 25 reporters in a few minutes, and it gives users the ability to adjust structure and tone. Structure options include “short and to the point” to “elaborative.” Tone options range from professional, technical and persuasive to friendly, bold and emotive.

The biography generator also uses artificial intelligence to quickly create content. By inputting the LinkedIn URL of an individual, the tool will generate an executive bio of the person, saving time for users, the company said.

“PR professionals have been systemically stymied by mundane, time consuming tasks,” said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, in an email. “These two new features highlight the opportunity to blend performance with productivity, making the workflow process frictionless without sacrificing form or function.“

This year, PRophet announced strategic alliances with LexisNexis and PeakMetrics.