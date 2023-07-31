GSK’s It Will campaign focuses on risk of organ damage

One-third to half of patients with lupus develop organ damage within five years, according to a 2022 study.

PHILADELPHIA: GSK has launched a campaign called It Will, referring to the possibility of organ damage from Lupus, even though, as the company acknowledges, that is not a certainty.

The pharmaceutical company manufactures a drug, Benlysta, used to treat Lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause joint pain, fever, skin rashes and organ damage.

One-third (33%) to 50% of patients with lupus develop organ damage within five years of diagnosis, according to a 2022 study in the journal Lupus. The company puts the figure at 40%.

Asked why the campaign slogan is “It Will,” given that it’s only a possibility that organ damage will occur and whether that could incite fear in people, Bijal Galloway, GSK senior director of marketing, said, “That's absolutely fair.”

“Not everybody suffers organ damage,” she said. “When you don't know who it’s going to be, everybody should be at least aware — if not cautious — about what's going to happen in their lupus journey.”

The campaign website encourages lupus patients to talk with their doctors and provides appointment preparation information. It features people who have lupus and are influential in the lupus community, Galloway said.

Those individuals will share their stories of having lupus on their personal social media accounts, she said. The campaign plans to share content on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. GSK declined to name the influencers who are participating in the campaign.

When the Food and Drug Administration approved Benlysta in 2011, it was the first time in more than 50 years that the agency had approved a drug for lupus treatment.

Asked how this campaign helps to promote the drug, Galloway said, “We are leaders in lupus at GSK.”

“It is in our interest, obviously, to ensure that we continue to invest in this space, and educating the lupus community is part of that investment,” she said. “[Any pharmaceutical company] invests in the spaces where they have therapeutic options. So from that sense, yes, we have a therapeutic option, and so we are investing in the space to educate the lupus community.”