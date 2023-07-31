Five Campaigns We Liked in July: vote for your favourite

From Barbie newsjacking to a powerful soccer surprise, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from July 2023. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 12pm on Monday 7 August.

Orange, Women’s World Cup campaign

Of all the campaigns connected to this summer’s Women’s World Cup, few, if any, match this offering from Orange in France for the power of its message.

The video shows what appear to be famous players from the French men’s football team showing their incredible abilities on the pitch. It’s later revealed that it is in fact a video of the women’s team that has been digitally altered.

KFC, #PickYourSide

The fast food brand found a way to put the fun into litter collection with this inventive idea.

Special ‘Big Ballot Bins’ were placed in Southampton and Manchester allowing customers to vote with their rubbish to show where they stand on two key national debates: Noel or Liam, Barbie or Oppenheimer. The bins used solar-powered, electronic counters to show how people voted. The local councils and environmental charity Hubbub were also involved in the campaign, which was covered widely in the press.

Southampton City Council posted on X (Twitter) about Big Ballot Bins in the city.

Not On The High Street, ‘Pink Friday’

We couldn’t not include a Barbie campaign in July, and this cheeky one from online retailer Not on the High Street is our pick.

In an obvious nod to the doll-based marketing behemoth, Friday 21 July saw a ‘pink takeover’ on the site, with an extra 15 per cent off for customers purchasing any of the 4,000 pink products available to buy. To support the promotion, a digivan was pictured next to ‘other’ pink adverts, with a humourous ‘nudge, wink’ tagline.

Weetabix, ‘#MilkFirst’

From the agency that brought you baked beans on Weetabix came another earned media hit in July involving the well-known breakfast cereal.

Using its social listening tool for Weetabix, Frank PR discovered there were some mavericks within the Weetabix community who put the milk in the bowl before their cereal – declaring it better for maintaining the texture of their Weetabix. As a result, the brand announced that #MilkFirst was the ‘correct’ way to eat Weetabix, gaining a plethora of front-page coverage and TV slots as the debate raged.

Beavertown, ‘Oil your neck’

An inventive idea and an appropriate tie-in, this campaign for Beavertown, brewer of the Neck Oil beer brand, encouraged people to wear sunscreen while out on hot days – not least in beer gardens as the mercury rises.

As part of the campaign, anyone who orders a Neck Oil in participating pubs received a free sachet of the branded lotion, to encourage them to look after their skin in the sun. Sunscreen dispensers were also fitted in beer gardens. The campaign, by Here be Dragons, has been rubber-stamped by Melanoma UK, and the sunscreen was created in partnership with LifeJacket SkinProtection.