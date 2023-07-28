Infantino names Crowe PR AOR

The parenting lifestyle brand has charged Crowe with developing targeted media and social media influencer strategies.

Parenting lifestyle brand Infantino has tapped Crowe PR as its AOR.

The company said Crowe will handle its PR and social media influencer strategies. The firm will also be in charge of boosting Infantino’s targeted media and influencer relations, as well as messaging refinement.

Crowe PR, which works with organizations in the realms of hospitality, healthcare and tech, has been on a collaboration spree this year. In January, it launched a strategic partnership with Smarty Social Media, a healthcare and medical device marketing specialist.

“We are always looking at additional services and identifying whether those services can and should be done in-house for us as an agency or if we find a partner whose core value proposition…is in a certain area,” said Crowe CEO Anna Crowe at the time.

In March, Crowe PR joined forces with another San Diego-based agency, ParkerWhite, to expand its medtech capabilities. That alliance is designed to provide clients with “complementary expertise” in medtech, as well as media relations, influencer marketing and brand strategy assistance.

Infantino focuses on baby and parent products, including baby carriers and bath toys.

Given the large volume of lifestyle, health and wellness influencers on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, many agencies have shifted their attention to programs that appeal to and/or target these individuals.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.