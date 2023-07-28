Inside TikTok star Robyn DelMonte’s spot-on PR predictions

Working with influencers is an important part of any PR strategy. But it’s even more helpful if the PR pro is also an influencer in their own right.

Meet Robyn DelMonte, a 29-year-old Boston native, better known by her TikTok handle @Girlbosstown. She has more than 623,000 followers on the platform; and 51,100 followers on Instagram.

Her nearly spot-on PR predictions for companies has made her a TikTok hit. For instance, DelMonte predicted that influencer Emma Chamberlain would be the new face of a camera company, and then she was named the new face of Canon. She also foresaw the partnership between Barbie and Airbnb, which recently came to life.

DelMonte’s day job is as creative director of Girlbosstown, a Boston-based consultancy focused on creative direction, partnerships, PR and brand strategy.

DelMonte, who was named on the Forbes 30 under 30 list this year, dissects popular trends, provides marketing advice and pitches, and shares her takes on celebrity PR moves.

PRWeek sat down with DelMonte to find out her approach to social media.

Tell me about the PRediction videos you post on TikTok.

In my PRedictions videos, I use trend forecasting and predict the next moves of the biggest brands and celebrities. My audience loves this — especially when it comes true.

L’Oréal Paris saw this and decided to give me some intel on who the next face of its brand was going to be — and had my audience predict who it was. Then I got to announce with

L’Oréal Paris that the next face was Kendall Jenner. I love working with brands in a non-traditional way that speaks to my audience.

How do you come up with these unique, almost spot-on ideas?

I think it comes from being the ultimate consumer. To understand trend forecasting and for brands to understand their audience, they need to tap into the consumer and get really into the consumer’s brain. [I rely on] a little bit of context clues, a little bit of trend forecasting and a little bit of natural creativity. Sometimes I’m even freaked out with some of my predictions that are so spot-on because I didn't even do any math or anything to put this together, it just kind of happens.

Are there any topics you totally avoid making content about?

I think that what I talk about on my TikTok, whether it's in a very serious matter or something lighthearted, just comes from what I feel that I am educated about and feel comfortable speaking about with my audience. If there’s something that I’m not openly speaking about, it’s definitely for a reason, because I want to be as educated on the matter as much as possible.

Has your TikTok platform led to you getting any professional opportunities?

I applied to work at the company Dear Media [a women’s podcast network] to be the assistant to the CEO. I made a digital résumé video, I got a couple interviews and it was great — and I ended up not getting the job. I was so heartbroken about it. But I grew my platform and figured out what I wanted to do in this space and continued to build my relationship with the company, and it is actually one of the very first clients that I signed on for consulting. It really did come full circle.

Would you define yourself more as an influencer or a PR professional?

Influencer means something different to everyone, but to be a PR professional, you need to have influence over people. So, it’s a little bit of both. I think that by being online and having a platform you’re going to have influence, but I also do a lot of my work offline and behind closed doors.