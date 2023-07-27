ColorComm kicks off day two of conference with a focus on media

KEY BISCAYNE, FL: Trailblazing women in media was the overarching theme of ColorComm’s 8th Annual Conference, and its return to in-person networking, this week in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Women of color in the highest seats of their network, publication or company led conversations about equity, the evolution of media, the importance of diversity, climbing the ladder and working with brands in crisis.

ABC News president and ColorComm honoree Kim Godwin and MSNBC president Rashida Jones opened day two of the conference by discussing what it’s like “leading under fire” at the helm of two of the nation’s leading news networks.

As a woman of color and the first Black woman to lead a major cable news network, Jones urged the audience to not be afraid to voice their opinion, noting that making the hard decisions is “not a power play, it’s a responsibility.”

“If people don’t know you personally, don’t take it personally,” Jones said about letting the public nature of her position affect the way she leads.

As the leaders of their networks, Godwin and Jones are also the faces of their organizations when it comes to crises. In order to maintain their personal and professional reputations, Godwin said she is patient with outward-facing decisions, taking into account all sides of the story.

“I take my time — very thoughtful, very deliberate about decisions that affect people's lives,” Godwin said. “I am very sensitive to what people are going through while they're going through it, and I don't believe in doing it publicly.”

ABC News and MSNBC have each faced their own crises during the two leaders’ tenures, as well as the challenge of covering high-stakes news stories. Godwin cited ABC News’ handling of Hunter Biden’s plea deal falling apart on Wednesday.

While attending the conference’s first panels, Godwin said she spoke constantly with her team about updating information and assured her journalists that while the competitive nature of the business pushes them to be first, it’s better to be accurate and tell the complete story — a feat she says they accomplished by late afternoon that day.

Generations in Media

The range in age of panelists in the discussion about generations in the media was on full display by the first pieces of technology they remember using. Leila Roker, the youngest at 24 years old and a contributor at Today.com and a junior digital consultant at Weber Shandwick, said — to other panelists’ dismay — that her first phone was a flip phone.

In some cases, an observer wouldn’t be able to tell that the panelists were from different generations, especially former editor in chief of Allure and Nylon Michelle Lee, whose skincare routine should be world-renowned, apropos for a former editor of beauty publications. For Lee, the evolution of media isn’t just about technology, but the way in which the industry has grown to be more inclusive and aware.

“Even when you work in something like beauty, which people consider to be shallow, it's actually a very deep world where you can have meaty conversations,” she said.

Lee cited some of the work done through her consultancy, where she collaborates with beauty brands such as Ulta to highlight Asian and Pacific Islander people, as well as other BIPOC groups.

For media personality Tamar Braxton, who has a following of 6 million on Instagram, the new age of media is focused on authenticity. She credits her presence on social media, showing her own personal growth to be comfortable as who she truly is and building a bridge of trust and intimacy with her audience.

A self-proclaimed influencer, Roker said that being an active member of the media, in social or formal form, requires someone to bring something to an audience, because everyone has become discoverable.

Crisis Communications

Brunswick Group partner Heather Salmond and managing partner of global DEI for people and clients Deepali Bagati led attendees through a crisis communications simulation. The presentation showed how Brunswick Group’s experts advise clients during a crisis with reputational impacts.

In the interactive workshop, attendees were presented with a crisis scenario where the 100-year-old global bank they lead, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, suffered a cyberattack with a wide-scale data breach affecting millions.

The group chose a cyberattack for the simulation because no company is immune to that kind of crisis, according to Salmond.

Communications, marketing and media professionals came together in groups to develop a response plan and identify initial steps. After the allotted planning time had passed, groups shared key elements of a response they’ve either enacted in their own crises or wish others had, such as targeting communication resources to groups such as the elderly or non-English-speaking people, who would suffer from an across-the-board response.

Brunswick Group employees and participants unanimously agreed that a response team should be small, consisting of valuable players including legal, information technology, comms and executive leadership.

Storytelling for Self, Brands and Clients

While the media dominated the day, brands had an underlying presence in every discussion.

Crayola senior director of brand activation and content Mimi Dixon launched the Colors of the World campaign that brought a wide range of skin-color crayons to children and people. The campaign won accolades for Dixon and the brand, but it had a bigger impact, she said.

Dixon, who led the launch of the inclusive crayon box, understood that skintone did not exist in Crayola’s repertoire and sought out an expert who had experience in makeup to create a formula identifiable and relatable to users. It ultimately covers 98% of skin tones in its production.

Interpublic Group’s Tom Rothenberg works with brands such as Nike and Amazon. The approach to each, he said, is unique, noting that Amazon is customer obsessed, but Nike lives in service to the athlete, who the brand defines as anyone with a body. While both are globally recognized and used all the time by consumers, Rothenberg said the question the brands ask themselves is whether people actually like them?

By this, he means if people respect the brands, trust them and believe in their messages.

“You care about Amazon because you press the button and the cat food and the toothpaste arrives the next day and that's magical,” Rothenberg said. “Behind the scenes is incredible. But do I love that? Do I like spending time with them? Our story is changing quite a lot with a very intentional code of guidelines.”

Carmichael Lynch head of multicultural strategy and inclusion and global chair of IPG Women’s Leadership Network Carol Frazer Haynesworth has experience in impactful campaigns. She’s worked on Black Out the Vote, helping to drive Black people to the polls and exposing awareness to critical issues. For Frazer Haynesworth, brands’ responsibility is to humans, not an audience, to address specific human needs and truths.

“To tell courageous stories you yourself need to be courageous,” Frazer Haynesworth said.

Industry Disruptors

Journalist, author and podcaster Jemele Hill said that while their conversation centered on the concept of disruption, she did not believe Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor to be a disruptor — simply someone who does the right thing.

Taylor became CEO of the funding platform last year, and has already made a significant impact in altering the diversity landscape of his leadership by adding a team of Black women and implementing a four-day work week.

Having grown up surrounded by Black women, Taylor said he feels he can trust those leaders while also creating a space not previously available to them. He added that many companies place diverse hires at the lowest level of the company, but change starts by disrupting leadership at the top.

“For me, I was like we need to do this top-to-bottom so that there's leadership throughout the company. It was really important that I got the best Black people, especially Black women so people couldn’t say shit to me cause when you look at their resume, they deserve to be there,” he said.

Other honorees for this year’s conference included CNN EVP of integrity and inclusion Johnita P. Due, Telemundo EVP and chief administrative and marketing officer Mónica Gil, CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller, NBC News EVP of programming Janelle Rodriguez, Paramount EVP and global head of inclusion Marva Smalls and AARP EVP and chief diversity officer Edna Kane Williams.

“Reconnecting after four years of being away due to the pandemic allows attendees to reimagine their journeys at work and reimagine what success looks like to them in a new way of life,” said ColorComm CEO and founder Lauren Wesley Wilson. “This intimate business retreat is a safe space where multicultural women can convene to discuss industry trends and topics that are unique to our experience.”