FTI Consulting strategic comms revenue jumps 15% in Q2

As a whole, revenue was up 14.5% in the quarter.

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting’s strategic communications arm posted a 15% increase in revenue to $82.7 million in Q2.

Increased demand in crisis, cybersecurity and corporate reputation work, including environmental, social and governance, helped fuel such strong results, said Mark McCall, global leader of the strategic comms segment.

McCall also pointed to the agency’s efforts supporting major transactions and restructurings, specifically highlighting work on behalf of clients Royal DSM, Software AG and Aveva Group.

“The past quarter continues to give us confidence in the business and particularly in the core [growth] areas,” he added.

FTI’s strategic comms division has recently made some significant appointments to drive continued growth in the aforementioned sectors, naming Ed Bridges as global head of M&A and activism last week, and, in March, appointing Meredith Griffanti as global head of cybersecurity and data privacy comms.

McCall noted a “strong performance” in the U.S. and a “consistent performance, as always,” from the London business in Q2. He also applauded solid growth in the Middle East, Japan and, over the past year, France.

FTI’s other business units were up across the board during Q2. Corporate financing and restructuring rose 8.4% to $300.4 million; technology increased 25.3% to $97.4 million; economic consulting grew 23% to $201.8 million; and forensic and litigation consulting jumped 10.9% to 182.2 million.

Overall, FTI Consulting’s revenue increased 14.5% to $864.6 million, compared to revenue of $755 million in the prior year quarter. And the agency’s net income in the quarter was $62.4 million, compared to $51.4 million in the prior year quarter.

The company also updated its 2023 guidance, forecasting that revenues for the full year will range between $3.33 billion and $3.40 billion, compared to its Q1 range of between $3.33 billion and $3.47 billion.