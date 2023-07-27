How to fight back against the ‘war on DEI’ in Florida and across the nation

KEY BISCAYNE, FL: “How did we get here?”

That’s the first question Alicia Menendez, MSNBC host of American Voices, asked a panel of educational leaders, activists and politicians at ColorComm’s 8th Annual Conference on Wednesday.

Menendez’s question was in relation to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The location of this year’s ColorComm conference, in Florida, is imperative to the narrative. Over the course of the past year, the state’s Governor Ron DeSantis has passed countless legislation targeting marginalized communities leading up to his run for the 2024 presidential campaign.

This year, DeSantis signed a bill limiting the discussion of race in businesses and schools. The administration also signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill expansion, restricting LGBTQ rights as well as a regulatory bill barring trans people from using public facilities, among others. This is not inclusive of other bans across the state, including bans on books in public libraries and schools with repercussions for those who break them.

State House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) has been an advocate against the governor “whose name I’m not going to mention,” she noted in Wednesday’s panel.

Driskell recently called on the state’s Department of Education commissioner Manny Díaz Jr. to step down following new education standards that imply some slaves benefited from slavery, calling the new curriculum “reckless.”

“It's so wrong to sit here in 2023 and feel less optimistic about our future as an inclusive state than I did as a little girl born in Polk County in the ‘70s and the ‘80s,” Driskell said during the panel, which also included Founder of We Are All Human Claudia Romo Edelman, Florida A&M University associate professor of history Reginald Ellis and ABC News contributor María Elena Salinas.

Although DeSantis’ legislation is specific to the Sunshine State, it mirrors a larger conversation across the nation. The Supreme Court of the United States recently passed legislation repealing affirmative action in colleges and universities, a practice that favored women and BIPOC applicants who traditionally had less access to higher education.

During the discussion, Ellis noted that the first institutions that are targeted by these changes and attacked are typically colleges and universities.

He called on communicators to address these issues, citing that faculty and educators lack the power to influence change from within when their jobs are at stake. Ellis added that if the industry sets the standard, he guarantees it would change the curriculum with Menendez emphasizing that the communicators present in the room may have “tripwires of power” they might now know they have.

Salinas, a Hispanic journalist and former anchor for the Univision Network, the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., added that while journalists have done a good job of covering the everevoling changes, giving credit in Florida to the Miami Herald, it’s very difficult to report on everything.

The result is “piecemeal” reporting that fails to encompass the full story. Salinas urged reporters and news media on a national level to tell the story of the people affected and provide perspective to their viewers.

“Our purpose is to inform people how the decisions that are being made at the top affect them,” Salinas said. “We have so many outlets. We have so many ways to be able to communicate with people through social media, conferences, whatever platform there is, no matter how big or how small. We need to be able to use those platforms to tell these types of stories.”

Romo Edelman, a banned author in Florida, emphasized the need to continue DEI work to get over the bump in the road that legislators are creating. The We Are Human Foundation advocates for DEI as a way to achieve equity, utilizing a network of leaders to facilitate collective action.

Talking specifically about the Hispanic community that is prevalent in the state, she pointed out that the minority makes up the majority, specifically citing that more tortillas are sold than bread and more salsa is sold than ketchup in America.

“Diversity and inclusion is here to stay, it's a train that’s going to lead in the next 10 years,” Romo Edelman said. “The message is it’s time to double down. This is the time to be more united, more integrated.”

Romo Edelman, also the wife of Richard Edelman, CEO of the largest PR agency in the world Edelman, called out companies for being clever enough to find loopholes when it comes to taxes, but not clever enough to integrate DEI effectively into their strategy.

Spotlighting these loopholes, Driskell stated that while actions and legislation being made attempt to push down long-standing rights actively fought for, there are ways to continue fighting back – or around – the measures in place.

If the Senate bill ends diversity preference in higher education, preventing institutions from using federal dollars towards DEI, hire privately endowed professorships using private dollars. If companies cannot legally mandate DEI training, strongly encourage it, Driskell said.

Actionable steps Driskell recommended include supporting political candidates that support your values and giving your time or your treasure, or both, to those leaders while maintaining actionable voting.

“We're counting on you to hold the line. I do feel like we're in the midst of a new civil rights movement, especially here in Florida. We’re Ground Zero because our bad policies continue to get exported around the country,” Driskell said. “What they want to do is have us with our heads held down and feel so depressed and oppressed. The minute that we give into that energy is the minute that they win. And I say, ‘We cannot.’”

ColorComm celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2021. The network of more than 100,000 professionals is a national women’s platform addressing diversity and inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising and media industries.