APCO Worldwide promotes Courtney Crowder, Licy Do Canto

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has promoted Courtney Crowder and Licy Do Canto to chair of advocacy and head of market engagement, respectively. Both roles are focused on North America.

Do Canto and Crowder will assume their newly created roles on August 1, reporting to APCO North America president Kelly Williamson.

Crowder will oversee 248 staffers across public affairs, government relations and campaigns. Those departments were previously separated, managed by various senior employees, but have been pulled together under one umbrella following Crowder’s promotion.

The organizational change is designed to increase integration, benefiting both APCO and the clients it serves in North America, according to an APCO spokesperson.

“We want to make sure we’re leveraging our capabilities and resources to provide the best possible support for our clients,” Crowder said.

Crowder will continue to oversee the Raleigh, North Carolina, and Southern regions.

As head of market engagement, Do Canto will be responsible for bolstering APCO’s reputation within North America, as well as driving business growth for the firm through collaborations with corporations, governments, multilateral institutions and public policy stakeholders.

He formerly served as MD of APCO’s Washington, DC, office. Crowder is taking on Do Canto’s previous responsibilities, overseeing that office, supported by deputy MDs Hannah Morecraft, Dan Meyers and Joanna London.

APCO posted an 8% increase in revenue to $186.3 million globally in 2022, and was up 2.8% to $87.4 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

The agency has made four acquisitions already this year, including public policy and government affairs firm NGC International Advisory, strategic comms company Strategic Advice, management consulting firm Gagen MacDonald and London-based financial comms shop Camarco.